VMC beginning sock ministry in honor of hit-and-run victim

Knoxville, Tenn. – Volunteer Ministry Center is hoping to turn a tragedy into a ministry.

Daryl Butler, died in an alleged hit-and-run in May 2019. Butler experienced homelessness for many years and achieved housing 2-3 weeks before his death.

“He had persevered for over a year to achieve his housing goal and to leave the streets behind him,” VMC said in a press release. “Even though life had not always been easy, Daryl was a bigger than life personality and will be remembered for his smile, contagious positive attitude and always having a story to share with others.”

Georgia Anderson is organizing the sock ministry. Georgia met Butler through her sister and learned how important socks are to those experiencing homelessness.

“One of Daryl’s dreams was to begin a sock ministry to aid those experiencing homelessness,” VMC said. “She was saddened at his tragic death and decided to honor his memory by helping to make his dream come true.”

Niota-based Crescent Sock Company is helping kick off the ministry with a donation of 120 pairs of socks at 1 p.m. Friday at the Volunteer Ministry Center, 511 N. Broadway, in Knoxville.