KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE-TV 6 in Knoxville is excited to announce a new series this fall hosted by one of East Tennessee’s favorite news anchors.

Tearsa Smith will host Voices of the Valley, a long-from talk show produced by Tom McCoy that will air at 9:30 a.m. every other Sunday on WATE 6 On Your Side. This half-hour conversation with people whose voices have made East Tennessee unique.

The first episode airing this weekend features the Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling,

After the show airs, viewers will be able to watch it again on the WATE 6 website and on the WATE 6 YouTube channel.