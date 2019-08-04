Vol fans disappointed after Fan Day’s open practice cancellation

Excitement was high on Rocky Top early Sunday afternoon.

“Celebrating the big orange,” said Joshua Mcburnett.

“We just need to see how they’re going to be this year,” said Hannah Mckinney.

Fans were eager to get a glimpse of the football team as they count down to the start of the season.

“Fans are excited to see what the Vols have in store for us this year,” said Brandon Bennett.

The diehards saying some soggy weather wouldn’t stop them from cheering on the Vols.

“I really don’t care about the rain and I just want to watch the Volunteers,” said one fan.

“Raincoat, I’m ready,” said another.

But the university said otherwise – cancelling the open football practice at Neyland due to severe weather.

“We planned for this all summer long because we can’t wait for football season to start. It’s a little heartbreaking but we know that we’re going to get to see them play eventually,” said Denise Patterson.

But the fans we spoke to are still ending the day on a positive note.

“Disappointing to say the least, we really wanted to see the team practice and see the progress, but good day nonetheless,” said Patrick Clark.

While practice Sunday was closed to fans, an autograph session was still set to happen afterward.