Vol fans gear up as underdogs, hoping for an upset

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Despite Tennessee’s current 1-3 record, fans were heading into Market Square Friday to gear up for Saturday’s big game.

Vols kickoff against No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Saturday, the first SEC home game of the season.

Some Volunteer fans believe their team will be the first to beat Georgia this year, despite losing another player only a day before the game.

“The Vols and Coach Pruitt have a good chance of pulling out a major upset, if they just will their self to do it. I believe they have the talent. They just need to do it,” Tom Tabor said.

Many have faith that Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt will change the season around, but don’t think the game against the Bulldogs will start the change.

“Tennessee has struggled this year so it’s hard and Georgia, is Georgia so, that is something that’s hard. But, we have a rising coach so that’s something to look forward to in the future,” Libby Koukol said.

Georgia fans that made the trip to Volunteer Country were excited for the game, thinking there’s no chance they will lose.

“I think Georgia’s gonna come out and pretty much manhandle them all game and win 38 to 10. I think Tennessee scores a late touchdown to make it 38 to 10,” John Davis said.

Georgia fans though were reluctant to think about the past, when Tennessee beat the Bulldogs in 2016 after then Vol quarterback Josh Dobbs threw a hail mary, scoring the game-winning touchdown.

Vol fans hope for a repeat scenario, but don’t believe the scores will be as high.

“I’m thinking it’s going to be a squeaker. I do not believe it’s going to be a major blow out. I think it’s going to be a close game. I think it’s going to be decided in overtime,” Tabor said.

No matter the result of the game tomorrow, fans plan to go to Neyland Stadium fully supporting their team in Orange and White.

“Go Vols,” Koukol yelled.