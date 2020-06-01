Vols celebrating fan appreciation week with ‘Big Orange Connect’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee is preparing to host its first ever “Big Orange Connect” this week.
The virtual volunteer fan appreciation event will take place Wednesday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. It will be hosted by the voice of the vols himself, Bob Kesling.
Big Orange Connect will also feature guests, including UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman and men’s basketball head coach Rick Barnes.
Fans can watch the free event on Tennessee Athletics’ Facebook page.
