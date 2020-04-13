Vols, celebrities combine for star-studded Zoom chat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Inspired by an idea by ESPN’s Katie Nolan, some VFLs decided to get together for a Zoom challenge to see just how far the Tennessee family can reach.

ESPN’s Katie Nolan along with several other on-air personalities set out to answer one simple question, ‘who is the most famous person you can get to join a video chat?’ The phenomenon has inspired others to answer the question for themselves and share the results.

Tennessee coaches Tee Martin and Brian Niedermeyer along with two staffers started their own chat on Sunday and quickly showed the sprawling reach of Tennessee football in the world of sports and entertainment alike.

How far does the Tennessee Football family reach? 🤔



You'll never guess who we got to jump on a zoom call with us.#PoweredByTheT pic.twitter.com/8clvPWzQr3 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 12, 2020

During the 10-minute video, famed Vols like Peyton Manning, Jeremy Pruitt, Jason Witten, Josh Dobbs and Jauan Jennings all made appearances.

Country music was well represented in the call with Brad Paisley, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker all joining in. East Tennessee native country singer Morgan Wallen tweeted afterward that he was upset he missed the call.

They did and I’m SICK i missed it https://t.co/7q5bqFQIhI — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) April 13, 2020

Sportscaster Dan Patrick, wrestling star Titus O’Neil, LL Cool J and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs even joined in for a bit to say hi. In all, 44 VFLs and celebrities came together to make this zoom chat special.