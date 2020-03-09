Vols’ defensive lineman to appear in court after arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tennessee football player expected to make a court appearance Monday after he was arrested for an incident involving his girlfriend.

Darel Middleton was arrested late last month on domestic assault and public intoxication charges.

According to an arrest report, Middleton assaulted his girlfriend in an alley off of Cumberland Avenue. She and a witness told police that Middleton assaulted another male and when the victim tried to stop the assault. She was shoved to the ground by Middleton.

Officers found Middleton in a nearby apartment building where he was arrested without incident.

He later apologized on social media, saying that he’s, “seeking help with alcohol counseling.”

Middleton played in all 13 games last season and started in six as a junior. The junior college transfer from East Mississippi Community College played at Powell and Oak Ridge high schools.