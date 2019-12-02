Vols’ Eric Gray named SEC Freshman of the Week after record-setting performance

Tennessee running back Eric Gray (3) runs the ball in for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee freshman running back Eric Gray’s record-setting day against Vanderbilt has earned him SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that Eric Gray was named Week 14’s SEC Freshman of the Week.

Gray ran for 246 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries in Tennessee’s 28-10 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, a record for a Tennessee true freshman. The previous record was held by Jamal Lewis who rushed for 232 yards against Georgia in 1997.

Gray also set the record for the longest single rush by a Tennessee true freshman when he broke a 94-yard run in the second quarter against Vanderbilt.

Eric Gray on rushing for a Tennessee freshman record 246 yards Saturday against Vanderbilt: “First, I want to say all glory to God. It’s all glory to him, but that’s just a testament to the line". #Vols @1ericgray https://t.co/p1I9monyz4 pic.twitter.com/ATZyhyLi2c — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) December 1, 2019

Tennessee awaits bowl announcements after finishing 3rd in the SEC East with a 7-5 overall record.