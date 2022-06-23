KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee basketball freshman standout Kennedy Chandler was selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

After forgoing the final three years of his NCAA eligibility to enter this year’s draft, the San Antonio Spurs took Chandler with the 38th overall pick. The Memphis native was then traded to the Grizzlies.

The 6’0 point guard led the Vols in points (13.9ppg.), assists (161), and steals (74) while helping lead Tennessee to the Southeastern Conference tournament championship and the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament.

He was named the MVP of the SEC Tournament and a Freshman All-American by collegeinsider.com. Chandler was also named to the 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team and was twice named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

The Memphis-native was rated by ESPN as top point guard in the Class of 2021 and the No. 12 senior in the country, making him the third highest-rated prospect to sign with Tennessee since ESPN ratings began in 2007.

Chandler joins a growing list of Tennessee Vols to be selected in the NBA Draft in recent years.

Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were both selected in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, at pick no. 21 and no. 28, respectively. Grant Williams was taken 22nd overall by the Boston Celtics in 2019 with Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone going in the second round in 2019.