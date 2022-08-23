KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee football player has been suspended indefinitely after he was arrested in the early hours of Sunday on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.

William Mohan, 20, was arrested on Aug. 21 after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment in South Knoxville.

“We are aware of the recent arrest of football student-athlete William Mohan. He was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities,” a university spokesperson said in a statement.

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Mohan transferred to Tennessee from Michigan ahead of the 2021 season. He appeared in 12 games as a linebacker and special teams contributor.