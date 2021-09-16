Vols look to bounce back against Tennessee Tech before Florida matchup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football is looking to bounce back after a tough seven-point loss to Pitt in week two against Tennessee Tech in Neyland Stadium before heading to the Swamp in Gainesville to face SEC East rival Florida.

A focus for the Vols will be the offensive side of the ball, and this weekend’s matchup with the Golden Eagles will be a perfect opportunity to get some work in. Preparation will be key and coach Josh Heupel stressed the importance of the next 48 hours leading to Tenn. Tech and how the players prepare to bounce back in their next battle.

Heupel said he wants his team to control what they can control— on the field: limiting penalties, winning the turnover battle, communication — off the field: staying engaged, listening to the coaching staff, watching film, having the right mindset and focus ahead of Saturday.

He emphasized doing all the little things to be able to respond to their first loss.

Heupel said, “Players and coaches got family coming in for a chance to enjoy them but switch the flip and get back into football. How you come down to pregame meal, highlight video, those little things matter and that’s why I talked about the process leading up to this week.”

Part of that process is consistency, Heupel said preparation has to be consistent week in and week out.