Vols’ Orange & White Game still on schedule, Fulmer releases statement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ohio State, Michigan and Cincinnati are among the college football programs that have already canceled their annual spring game this year as concerns about the coronavirus grow.
Tennessee has not announced any change of plans to its spring football schedule. The Orange and White game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18 at Neyland Stadium.
Vols Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer releasing a statement saying, “we’ll continue to rely on the advice and expertise of public health authorities and the university’s office of emergency management as we approach the coming days and weeks with the health of our student-athletes, staff and campus community at the forefront of our decision making.”
Tennessee kicked off their spring practice schedule on Monday with 15 workouts planned before the April 18 exhibition game.
