Vols play in golf tournament to help East Tennesseans suffering from kidney failure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dozens of golfers took to the green at Cherokee Country Club Monday morning to help East Tennesseans suffering from kidney failure. They took part in the eighth annual Vols for Kidneys Golf Classic.

The event is a major fundraiser for the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation, and after the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to 2020’s classic, the money raised will go a long way to help people in need.

Executive director with the East Tenn. Kidney Foundation Katie Martin says, “Last year was hard, but we’re glad to have this tournament, we’re grateful to have everyone here coming out to participate getting it back going again.”

The goal is to raise $30,000 through Monday’s tournament. That money will help the nonprofit educate people about kidney disease and connect them to life-saving care.

