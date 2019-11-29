Vols prepare to take on Vanderbilt in regular season finale

Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs past Vanderbilt defensive lineman Adam Butler in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Vols are getting ready to take on Vanderbilt in their final home game of the season Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Saturday’s game will honor our nation’s veterans. UT student veterans will lead the Vol Walk and military helicopters from the Tennessee Air National Guard will conduct a flyover after the national anthem is sung.

Saturday is also senior day, an always-emotional day as team seniors and their parents are honored on-field.

Pruitt: Come out and help send the Tennessee Vol seniors out the right way

“We want to send them out the right way,” Pruitt at his weekly press conference on Monday. “With this group of guys, I’ll never forget them.”

The Volunteer Village opening up at 12:30 with the Vol Walk set for 1:45. The gates to Neyland Stadium will open at 2 p.m. with the Pride of the Southland Band set to march at 2:20.

All this leads up to kickoff at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on SEC Network.