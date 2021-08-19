Vols QB Brian Maurer enters NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer (18) throws to a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee redshirt sophomore quarterback Brian Maurer announced on Thursday he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The Ocala, Florida native who appeared in 12 games at Tennessee made the announcement on social media.

Brian Maurer. Photo: UTSports.com

Maurer completed 37-of-81 passes for 550 yards and two touchdowns in his 12 career games, including four starts as a true freshman. He also rushed for 97 yards on 28 attempts with two scores. In 2019, he became the first true freshman quarterback at Tennessee to score a rushing touchdown since Josh Dobbs did so against Kentucky on Nov. 30, 2013.

Earlier this year, the NCAA abandoned a requirement for athletes who enter the transfer portal to sit out at least one year of competition at their new schools. Maurer is the third Vols quarterback to transfer since the end of the 2020 season, following the departures of senior Jarrett Guarantano and redshirt sophomore J.T. Shrout.

The starting job at Tennessee will come down to a 3-man race between sophomore Harrison Bailey, Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker and former Michigan QB Joe Milton III. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said all 3 players remained in contention to start following their final preseason scrimmage of fall camp.