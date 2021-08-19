Vols QB Brian Maurer enters NCAA transfer portal

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer (18) throws to a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee redshirt sophomore quarterback Brian Maurer announced on Thursday he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The Ocala, Florida native who appeared in 12 games at Tennessee made the announcement on social media.

Brian Maurer. Photo: UTSports.com

Maurer completed 37-of-81 passes for 550 yards and two touchdowns in his 12 career games, including four starts as a true freshman. He also rushed for 97 yards on 28 attempts with two scores. In 2019, he became the first true freshman quarterback at Tennessee to score a rushing touchdown since Josh Dobbs did so against Kentucky on Nov. 30, 2013.

Earlier this year, the NCAA abandoned a requirement for athletes who enter the transfer portal to sit out at least one year of competition at their new schools. Maurer is the third Vols quarterback to transfer since the end of the 2020 season, following the departures of senior Jarrett Guarantano and redshirt sophomore J.T. Shrout.

The starting job at Tennessee will come down to a 3-man race between sophomore Harrison Bailey, Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker and former Michigan QB Joe Milton III. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said all 3 players remained in contention to start following their final preseason scrimmage of fall camp.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

2020 death in Great Smoky Mountains was second bear-related fatality in park history

Knoxville regional hospitals report most COVID-19 inpatients since early January

Checking in with Farragut head football coach Eddie Courtney

East Tennesseans discuss getting COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

Knox County hiring for multiple positions

Person dies in head-on crash in New Market