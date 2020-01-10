Vols QB Guarantano visits patients at East TN Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano paid a visit to East Tennessee Children’s hospital this week, bringing smiles to the faces of several young Vol fans.

Guarantano stopped by the hospital on Thursday, taking pictures and signing autographs for several young patients.







The rising senior QB had a busy day on Thursday after attending Vols’ offensive lineman Trey Smith’s announcement he would return to Tennessee for his senior season.