Vols tap 1998 team member as new VFL coordinator

Source: UTsports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A member of the 1998 national championship Tennessee football team will take over as director of the Vol for Life program.

Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer recently promoted longtime athletic department staffer Michael R. Allen to the role of Assistant Athletics Director for Player Relations and Development.

Known as “Mikki,” Allen was a four-year football letterman at UT from 1996 to 1999. Allen has worked for more than a decade in various leadership capacities within the athletic department.

In his previous role Allen was director of the Tennessee Fund, the athletic department donation program.

“Under Mikki’s leadership, our student-athletes’ time at Tennessee should serve as a launchpad that exposes them to countless growth opportunities and allows them to really take off and achieve success in life long after their collegiate careers conclude,” Fulmer said.

The promotion means Allen is now a part of the senior staff. The VFL program includes a comprehensive development assistance system for Tennessee football student-athletes that guides them from enrollment through their transition to post-football professional careers.

“We’ve already got outstanding support mechanisms in place that are comprehensive,” Fulmer said. “Mikki’s presence will ensure that the impact of our VFL support programming is maximized to benefit our student-athletes, setting a new standard for student-athlete development in the Southeastern Conference.

“Coach Fulmer has an extraordinary but attainable vision for our VFL programming efforts,” Allen said. “We’ve always offered tremendous support — academic, mental health, sports medicine, internships, professional development personal branding — for our student-athletes. I’m excited to really tie everything together in a way that maximizes its impact on the young men in our program.

“My goal is to have a positive impact on our student-athletes that aids their transition into life after competitive football. Additionally, my No. 1 goal in this role is for Knoxville to always feel like ‘home sweet home’ to both current and former student-athletes, regardless of where they came from.”

A native of Murfreesboro, Allen joined the Tennessee Fund staff in 2009. He has been director of athletics development for Middle Tennessee in recent years.

Allen has a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership and Administration (2016), and a master’s degree in Sports Management and Administration (2007) from UT.

Allen’s wife, Jekia, is an administrator with the Knox County School System. They have two children, Mikenzie Rae and Jansen Michael.