KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee wide receiver and special teams standout Velus Jones Jr. was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.

Velus Jones Jr. Photo: UTSports.com

Jones Jr., who transferred to Tennessee from USC in 2020, was selected 71st overall by the Chicago Bears.

The Alabama native was a big part of Tennessee’s explosive offense in 2021, racking up 807 receiving yards and scoring seven touchdowns.

However, it was on special teams where he really stood out. He was considered one of the most dynamic punt and kickoff return specialists in all of college football. He was the only player in the nation with over 800+ receiving yards, 200+ punt return yards and 600+ kickoff return yards in 2021.

His explosive return capabilities earned him 2021 SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year along with Alabama wideout Jameson Williams.

“He’s fearless with the ball in his hands after the catch and as a kick returner,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein told WATE. “Jones has a chance to ride his special teams versatility into a specialist spot on a roster.”

Charlie Campbell from Walter Football had Jones rated as the 104th best prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft.