BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference announced game times for its week 4 games and the Vols and Gators are in for a hot one.

Tennessee (0-2) will face SEC East Division rival Florida (2-0) at noon Saturday, Sept. 21, in Gainesville, Florida, on ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network.

Final network designation will be determined after the games on Sept. 14.

The Vols lost to the Gators 47-21 last year. Florida leads the all-time series between the two teams 28-20.