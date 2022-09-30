KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spyre Sports Group unveiled a new arm to their NIL umbrella this week with the launch of the Volunteer Legacy nonprofit organization.

“It came out of a very organic process. It is kind of separate from Spyre Sports but probably 10 months in the making,” VP of Fundraising and Engagement Brandon Spurlock said. “Volunteer Legacy is a 501c3 non-profit that seeks to impact youth across the state of Tennessee.”

The Emerald Youth Foundation and the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital are the only two partnerships currently with the organization say that this is a great opportunity and that the kids and athletes can relate to one another.

“What I see in our athletes early on, Spurlock said. “you take Name, Image and Likeness and the opportunities that have come to them and I see sometimes they are really forced out of their comfort zone in certain things that they are doing to promote businesses, but man when they are around kids I just notice that it is a very natural fit.”

This is just the beginning of these partnerships and Volunteer Legacy wants to extend their partnership that include more activities like hosting summer camps.

“Throughout the years we have been able to engage with UT Athletes in different sports and in different ways,” Director of Marketing and Communications for the Emerald Youth Foundation John Crooks said. “This really gives us more opportunity to further that and deepen that relationship. It was great to see at the announcement earlier this week to see Lady Vol Soccer and Softball player as well as UT Football players.”

Volunteer Legacy is looking for more partners whether you are an individual or an organization. If you are interested head to their website thevolunteerlegacy.com.