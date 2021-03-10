Volunteer opportunities available in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park staff are hosting three volunteer opportunities in preparation for the spring season.

These service events in campgrounds and picnic areas are ideal for people interested in learning more about the park through hands-on work alongside experienced staff members.

Volunteers will assist staff in performing maintenance on tent pads, removing debris from sites by hand, and using leaf blowers. Tools and safety gear will be provided and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

All work will be performed outside and masks will be required when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Registration is required and group size will be limited to eight volunteers per site.

The three-hour volunteer opportunities will be 9 a.m. to noon each day. The dates are: Friday, March 12, at Smokemont Campground and Collins Creek Picnic Area; Saturday, March 13, at Look Rock Picnic Area; and Friday, March 19, at Elkmont Campground.

Participants are required to wear sturdy footwear and dress for cold, wet, and changing weather conditions. Volunteers must be over 16 years old to participate.

Contact trails and facilities volunteer coordinator Adam Monroe at 828-497-1949 or email adam_monroe@nps.gov for more information and to register.