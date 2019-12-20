Volunteer Rides donates cars to KARM Serenity Shelter women, Berea students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Volunteers Rides surprised two women at Knox Area Rescue Ministry’s Serenity Shelter on Thursday with cars.

Latickia Burgins and Amanda Hatterman were given the vehicles so they can get to work and school allowing them to become more independent. Both women said it will allow them to do more with their daughters.

“I can get her to track practice,” Burgins said. “I can get her to Bible study. I’m just lost for words.”

“It will help us get back and forth to work and day care,” Hatterman said. “It’s been a real struggle just trying to get to the grocery store.”

“These vehicles will greatly help these individuals continue moving forward in their lives and careers,” Steve Clabough, KARM’s director of facilities and special projects, said.

The giving will continue on Monday, Dec. 23, two KARM Berea College students will receive vehicles.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with Volunteer Rides and for the incredible impact these vehicles have on our students’ lives,” Clabough said.