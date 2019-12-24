Volunteer Rides donates two cars days before Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s the season of giving and two people in Knoxville on Monday received gifts that could change their lives.

Volunteer Rides donated cars to people going through KARM’s Berea college program, and the gifts came as a total surprise.

“It’s more of a blessing than I would ever expect. KARM has already helped me do so much, and for this, it’s just there’s no words for it,” said Andrew Mosley, a new car recipient.

“I haven’t sat in a car, behind the wheel, for like a year,” said Tammy Jeffries, another recipient.

Both are donations from Volunteer Rides – a way to help the recipients become more independent and move forward in their lives.

“Some cars are donated, some cars we purchase, so every car is different, but we have people that donate money and so some of that money we use to give insurance, we give $500 for insurance with each of the cars,” said President of Volunteer Rides, Jeff Mynatt.

Those on the receiving end call the gift life-changing.

“It means a lot, it really does. It’s going to give me an opportunity to go out and look for more jobs and get more hours at my work and spend more time with my kids for Christmas,” Jeffries said.

“To get back and forth from work, to be able to help take take my daughter wherever she needs to go, to her doctors appointments, to the park, just everything,” said Mosley.

“I couldn’t imagine a better way to be able to spend a couple days before Christmas than to be able to be a part of the opportunity for these guys to be able to move forward in their lives with such a gift like this. It’s just beyond words,” Jeffrey Crick, director of Berea Development Program said.

But the giving doesn’t stop there. Last week, Volunteer Rides surprised two women at KARM’s serenity shelter with cars.

