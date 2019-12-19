Volunteers giving back with the Empty Stocking Fund

Closings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Thursday, hundreds of volunteers in our community gathered together to help others.

Volunteers from churches, schools, Scout troops and companies assembled 2,500 baskets with more than a week’s worth of groceries as part of the 107th News Sentinel Empty Stocking Fund.

“For a lot of people, it’s become a Christmas tradition. I know for me personally, my great-grandmother and I think that’s true for a lot of our volunteers,” said Empty Stocking Fund coordinator, Tess Woodhull.

The baskets will be delivered this Saturday to thousands of families – providing them with food, toys and books for the holidays.

