Volunteers needed as McMinn Co. warming centers to open this weekend

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – With colder temperatures in the forecast, the McMinn County warming center will be open this weekend.

The warming center will open up at East Athens Baptist Church for Sunday and Monday evening as temperatures drop to below 25 degrees.

Volunteers are needed to prepare the shelter, distribute food and clean up afterward.

East Athens Baptist Church is located at 301 Central Avenue.

Any potential volunteers should sign up on the online roster and/ or contact erica@athensmcminnymca.org.