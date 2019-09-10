Volunteers needed for ‘Clean the Clinch’ event in Oak Ridge

The City of Oak Ridge’s stormwater division and healthy waters program is asking for volunteers for an upcoming cleanup event.

The “Clean the Clinch” event is taking place Saturday, September 21 at the boat ramp on Edgemoor Road. The city says trash has gathered in the water and along the banks in that area which sees high foot traffic and many wildlife sightings.

Volunteers are needed to make this event possible.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department has offered to bring and operate boats that volunteers can ride in to collect trash. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring their own canoe or kayak if possible.

The cleanup is set for Saturday, September 21 from 9 a.m. until noon. Volunteers will start at the boat ramp near Solway Park at 173 Edgemoor Road.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to visit the city of Oak Ridge Facebook page for more information.