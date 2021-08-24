Volunteers needed for Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon will bring a world-class athletic event to Knoxville in October. To help put on the weekend run smoothly, race organizers are asking people to volunteer.

Volunteers will be needed throughout the race weekend, Oct. 2-3, to help in several different areas. The biggest volunteer need is on Saturday. Volunteers are needed at the registration and goody bag pickup booth and to assist with the 5K event and Kids Run. On Sunday, volunteers are needed as course monitors and at the Pilot post-race party at World’s Fair Park.

“Knoxville always steps up to the challenge, filling the hundreds of positions needed to make the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon weekend run smoothly,” Race Director Jason Altman said. “Whether you register on your own or recruit others, we appreciate anyone willing to donate their time and talent. We have exciting activities for everyone to enjoy throughout the weekend, too!”

The Health and Fitness Expo, Covenant Kids Run, and 5K will take place on Oct. 2, and the marathon, half-marathon, and marathon relays are scheduled for Oct. 3. Race organizers are encouraging people to sign up in groups of friends, family, coworkers, schools, churches, nonprofits and other organizations. Anyone is welcome to volunteer.

“Finally, we can race together in person again, and we need the community’s volunteer spirit to make this year’s races the best yet,” Altman said. “The support of the wonderful people of East Tennessee is what makes Covenant Health’s marathon so memorable. We appreciate every single person who makes this event possible.”

Volunteers can register at www.knoxvillemarathon.com/volunteer. They can also choose the day, time, and task that best suits their capabilities.