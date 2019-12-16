Volunteers needed for East TN Toys for Tots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The local United States Marine Corps unit in Knoxville is looking for volunteers to help distribute toys for the upcoming annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Volunteers are needed through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at a facility located in Powell. We’re told specific location and details will be provided to the volunteer after registering.

We’re also told this qualifies for community service hours.

To register to volunteer this week, you’re asked to contact Sergeant Dunn via email at knoxvillet4t@usmc.mil