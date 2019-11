KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE)- Volunteers are invited to gather at the Community Center in Kingston today to help pack 750 hands of Mercy Baskets.

The Kingston Police Department welcoming individuals, church groups, organizations and students needing community service hours to help with the packing.

The packing event starts at four Sunday night, and will go until all 750 baskets are finished.

The baskets will be given to families in need all over Roane County.