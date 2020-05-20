Volunteers needed to place flags at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, volunteers are being asked to gather at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday to help place flags at the headstones of our fallen troops.
The Boy Scouts typically spearhead this annual event but we’re told headquarters is prohibiting them from participating because of coronavirus concerns.
If you are interested in helping out, volunteers are being asked to meet at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery along Lyon’s Drive at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 20.
In order to comply with CDC guidelines, volunteers are asked to space out, stay in groups of four or less and bring your own tool to dig the hole for the flags.
U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett said plans to stop and help at the cemetery today.
The event is set to start at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at 5901 Lyons View Pike and will likely be going on all day.
