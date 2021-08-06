Vonore woman killed in crash outside of Tampa

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman from Vonore was killed in a multivehicle crash outside of Tampa on Thursday. The identity of the woman has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The 65-year-old Vonore woman was driving south on I-75 near mile marker 293 in Pasco County when the crash occurred. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, she was traveling along the outside shoulder when she attempted to left turn towards the inside lanes.

She collided with another vehicle in the center lane, causing both to spin out and come to a rest along the inside shoulder. Her car caught fire and she suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

