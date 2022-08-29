KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The flagship state universities of Tennessee and Florida will compete to see who can register the most voters before their rival football teams meet on the gridiron in late September.

The Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy at the University of Tennessee has challenged the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida this fall in a voter registration competition. From Aug. 24 to Sept. 23, the universities will battle to register the new voters or sign-up registered voters for election reminders ahead of the November general election.

The competition will be updated each Friday and the school with the most new voters and election reminder enrollments will win.

Tennesseans can go to volsvote.utk.edu to check their registration status, register to vote if needed or sign up for election reminders. The competition is open to all Tennesseans, not just students.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, Sept. 24 when the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators renew their storied ‘Third Saturday in September’ rivalry.