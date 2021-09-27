Voter registration deadline nears for City of Knoxville election

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting in the general election, in Adel, Iowa. County election boards have started counting a record number of absentee ballots in Iowa, racing toward a Tuesday night, Nov. 3 deadline to have those votes tabulated. Nearly 956,000 people had sent in their ballots by mail, dropped them off at auditor’s offices or voted early in person as of Monday, morning Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Election Commission is reminding voters that there is one week remaining to register to vote for the 2021 City of Knoxville Regular Election.

All registered voters that reside in the City of Knoxville, including residents of the 5th City Council District, are eligible to vote in the City of Knoxville Regular Election. Early voting begins Oct. 13 and Election Day is Nov. 2.

The deadline to register is Monday, October 4, 2021. The deadline also applies to those voters that wish to vote as property qualified voters.

The ballot for all voters will have all five races (City Council Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6).

The prospective property qualified voter must be qualified to vote under the laws of and be a resident of the State of Tennessee (but not a resident of Knoxville) that owns property that meets certain requirements.

Guidelines regarding property qualified voting are as follows:

The parcel must be a minimum of 4,000 square feet.

The prospective property qualified voter must have owned the property for a minimum of six (6) months.

The prospective property qualified voter’s name must be on the deed.

No more than two (2) individuals shall be entitled to vote on a piece of property regardless of the number of property owners.

Property qualified voters must vote absentee by mail (see T.C.A § 2-6-205).

Call the Knox County Election Commission 865-215-2480 or visit www.knoxcounty.org/election/ for more information.