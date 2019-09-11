VP Mike Pence speaks at Flight 93 Ceremony

STONEYCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Vice President, Mike Pence spoke at the Flight 93 Ceremony in remembrance of September 11, 2001.

“Here, where a common field one day, became a field of honor forever,” Vice President, Mike Pence said.

The ceremony began with the ringing of the bells, honoring the 40 lives of the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 that was crashed into an open field near Shanksville after the passengers fought back.

“The American people will never forget or ever fail to be inspired by the courage of the men and women of Flight 93,” Pence said. “We honor them by remembering them. We honor them by resolving here and now that we will do as they did, each of us, in all of our very roles, to prevent such evil from ever reaching our soils again.”

Pence was serving in the capitol at the time of the attacks, which is where Flight 93 was believed to be headed.

“May God bless and comfort the families gathered here and all those who suffered loss on this day 18 years ago,” Pence said. “May God continue to bless the United States of America with such men and women as the passengers and crew of Flight 93.”

After speaking, Pence laid a wreath by the Wall of Names.