VW to end Chattanooga production of Passat with 2022 model

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
In this June 12, 2013, photo, workers assemble Volkswagen Passat sedans at the German automaker’s plant in Chattanooga, Tenn. VW calls the plant a model for energy conservation and efficient production, but officials are mum about whether the facility is in line to produce a new crossover SUV. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Volkswagen says it will stop producing the Passat at its Chattanooga assembly plant.

The German-based automaker said Monday it will stop building the sedan model in Chattanooga with a limited edition 2022 model.

Volkswagen says the move is part of its transformation to build future electric vehicles.

The company began making the Passat in Chattanooga in 2011. The first versions of the Volkswagen Passat family sedans and wagons for U.S. customers launched in 1974 under the Dasher name.

The Passat name first appeared in the U.S. market in 1990 and has remained since. The company exported the first six generations from Europe.

