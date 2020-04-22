Waffle House hero marks 2 years since mass shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man who wrestled the gun away from the shooter at an Antioch Waffle House returned to the restaurant early Wednesday morning to mark two years since the mass shooting.

A gunman opened fire inside the restaurant on the morning of April 22, 2018, killing Akila Dasilva, DeEbony Groves, Joe Perez and Taurean Sanderlin.

James Shaw, Jr., hailed a hero, was able to get the weapon away from the gunman and shove him out the door. He returned to the Waffle House just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to mark the somber anniversary, alongside several other people, who tied balloons to trees, to honor the lives lost.

Day 731. 2 years later still holding on🙏🏿 — James Shaw Jr. (@JamesShawJr9) April 22, 2020

The suspected shooter, identified as 31-year-old Travis Reinking, remains jailed on multiple charges including four counts of criminal homicide.

