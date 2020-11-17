Waffle House partners with brewing company to offer ‘Bacon & Kegs’ beer

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A brewing company in Greensboro, Georgia has teamed up with Waffle House to offer “Bacon & Kegs,” a bacon infused red ale.

The Oconee Brewing Company said, “The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale. The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smokey bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer. Bacon & Kegs pairs well with breakfast food items (obviously!) or can be enjoyed as a stand-alone, soon to be iconic beer.”

How can you try this beer?

Beginning on Dec. 18, Bacon & Kegs will be available in six packs and draft, including growlers, exclusively at Oconee Brewing Company, according to the company’s website. The beer is currently set to only be sold at the brewery in Georgia, and state law prohibits the brewery from shipping beer directly to customers.

Oconee Brewing Company is located at 202 N West St. Greensboro, Ga. 30642.

