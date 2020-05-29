Wait over for some on Tennessee unemployment benefits, but issue remains for others

News

by: Chris Bundgaard

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some of those waiting in Tennessee waiting on unemployment benefits are now getting their much-needed help after waiting since late March, but many still have not.

Elizabeth Frassrand of Manchester, who was laid off from an auto parts supplier in Middle Tennessee, is one of those who discovered unemployment benefits in her bank account after waiting nearly two months for them.

“The company filed for us, I believe it was the first week of April,” she told News 2 earlier this month.

At the start of May, Elizabeth and Heather Luna drew attention by carrying eye-catching signs outside of Tennessee’s Capitol.

“Call me since I can’t call you,” said one sign, and “Can I move into the unemployment office?” said another.

Self-employed realtor Heather, who got her kids involved carrying the unemployment protest signs, is still waiting.

“I am about to certify for the 8th week in a row and I honestly have not seen anything,” she said last week.

Also still waiting is Aaron Lake of Murfreesboro who was laid off as a retail manager. He has been checking the Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development website for his unemployment status.

“There is a portal where you can check your unemployment status and the only thing it says for me is received employer response,” said Aaron last week.

There is better news for Candace Richardson who is now back at work after being laid off as a local server.

“I thought it was just going to be a week or two thing, but definitely not,” she earlier this month.

She also received a notice in the past week from the Tennessee Department of Labor that issues around her nearly two-month-old claim have “been solved.”

Even though Candace is back at work, she’s still owed two months of unemployment benefits.

