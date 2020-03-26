Walgreens introduces drive-thru shopping so you’ll never have to leave your car

(WJW) — Walgreens is introducing drive-thru shopping so you won’t have to leave your car during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s how it works, according to the company: You pull up and ask for a menu of available items which includes household goods, pain relief and cough and cold products, baby formula, medical supplies and grocery items.
Then, you give your order, so there’s no need to pre-order or leave your car to go into the store.
Walgreens says it will then put together your order and get you on your way. See more on the Walgreens website.
The company recently announced it was adding 9,500 jobs and giving bonuses to workers as the nation deals with the virus crisis.
