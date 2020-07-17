Walgreens to require masks at all stores beginning Monday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Walgreens will require all customers to wear face coverings while in their stores across all locations chainwide.

The pharmacy announced the decision Thursday, saying that growing numbers of health officials are urging everyone across the United States to wear masks or facial coverings in public to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Face coverings are already required at thousands of Walgreens stores across the nation due to state and local mandates.

This new requirement goes into effect on Monday, July 20.

There will be new and additional signage on exterior doors with this information to help customers get adjusted to the change. Stores will also be increasing the frequency of reminders to customers via the stores’ intercom system.

“We know that face covers can play a vital role in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Kevin Ban, Walgreens chief medical officer, said in a press release. “As cases continue to rise in many parts of the country, it’s critical we, as businesses and members of the community, do everything we can to support recommendations of health officials, both locally and nationally.”

The nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, announced this week that masks would be mandatory in all stores starting Monday. Publix, Target, CVS, Starbucks, Best Buy, and Kohl’s also have put mandatory face shield rules in place.

