Walmart announces new round of cash bonuses, stores to close on Thanksgiving

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart will pay its workers another round of cash bonuses this summer, the Arkansas-based retailer announced Tuesday.
Full-time hourly employees and drivers will receive a bonus of $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will receive $150.
Assistant managers and store and facility managers — including health and wellness and supply chain — will also receive a bonus.
“Our associates have been working at an incredible pace, they’ve solved problems, and they’ve set an amazing example for others,” President and CEO John Furner said in a statement. “To further appreciate their incredible work, we are pleased to share another special cash bonus this summer.”
The bonuses will be included in Aug. 20 paychecks for eligible associates who were employed as of July 31.
It’s the third special cash bonus offered by Walmart since the pandemic began, separate from other cash bonuses received by employees in April and June. Bonuses so far this year total $1.1 billion.
In addition to bonus pay, the retailer says it will close its stores on Thanksgiving Day this year to allow associates to spend time with their families. Sam’s Club locations will also be closed.
“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” said Furner. “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”
