(NewsNation) — Black Friday is here once again, with retailers offering discounts on items ranging from toys to TVs.
Though many stores have shifted to offering deals throughout November, those seeking a thrill will still be able to when brick and mortar locations open their doors Friday.
The National Retail Federation expects it will be a record-breaking year for weekend shopping; the group projects an estimated 166.3 million people are planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.
Here is when retailers will open (check local locations to confirm):
General Retail
- Walmart
- Opens 6 a.m.
- Target
- Opens 7 a.m.
- Kohls
- Opens 5 a.m.
- Costco
- Opens 9 a.m.
- Sam’s Club
- Normal hours (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Dollar General
- Open Thanksgiving Day 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Normal hours Black Friday
- Big Lots
- Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
- Open normal hours Black Friday
Sporting Goods
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Opens 6 a.m.
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Opens 5 a.m.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- Opens 6 a.m.
- Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s
- Opens 5 a.m.
Home Goods, Office and Appliances
- Home Depot
- Opens 6 a.m.
- Lowe’s
- Opens 6 a.m.
- HomeGoods
- Opens 7 a.m.
- Menards
- Opens 6 a.m.
- Staples
- Opens 9 a.m.
- Office Depot
- Regular store hours, varies
- Hobby Lobby
- Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- IKEA
- Regular store hours (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Opens 6 a.m.
- Bath & Body Works
- Opens 6 a.m.
Electronics and Gaming
- Best Buy
- Opens 5 a.m.
- Microcenter
- Opens 8 a.m.
- GameStop
- Opens 5 a.m.
Department, Clothing and Footwear
- Macy’s
- Opens 6 a.m.
- J.C. Penney
- Opens 5 a.m.
- Ross
- Opens 7 a.m. at most stores
- Shoe Carnival
- Opens 7 a.m.
- Famous Footwear
- Regular store hours, varies
- Dillard’s
- Regular store hours, varies
- Foot Locker
- Regular store hours, varies