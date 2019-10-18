Walmart donates $35,000 to Harlan County miners affected by closures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The community now giving back to coal miners in Harlan County, Kentucky.

We told you about the mines there closing after their parent company Blackjewel closed its doors.

On Thursday, Walmart announced a $35,000 donation to those affected by the closures.

According to Walmart, several of their area stores joined in to thank the 300 local miners and their families by donating gift cards and clothing to them so that they can be ready for job interviews as they begin the search for new work.

Walmart says they are committed to giving back to every community they serve.