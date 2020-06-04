Walmart moves guns, ammunition in some stores to secure area

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it has removed ammunition and firearms from displays at some of its stores.

The move comes in the wake of the killing of George Floyd that has set off sometimes violent demonstrations against police brutality and injustice against African Americans. The company said the move was done out of an abundance of caution.

The nation’s largest retailer said these items remain available for purchase, but are being stored in a secure room. The discounter doesn’t sell any firearms in many of the major urban markets experiencing issues due to looting.

Walmart, along with other big chains like Target, CVS, and Apple, had temporarily closed or limited hours at some locations for safety reasons or because they were looted or damaged.