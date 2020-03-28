Closings
There are currently 51 active closings. Click for more details.

Walmart offering no-contact services for payment, pickup and delivery

News

by: Heath Higgs

Posted: / Updated:

This Tuesday, May 30, 2017, photo shows a 24-hour grocery pickup location at a Walmart in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is adapting its services by offering customers zero contact payment, pickup and delivery options, the company announced on Friday.

No contact payment

Checking out at Walmart will be completely contact-free at any register if you use Walmart Pay on the Walmart app in the coming week, the Bentonville-based retailer announced.

Previously, customers were forced to select a payment method by touching a screen or on self-checkouts.

Now, all customers who use a smartphone can scan a QR code to sync their Walmart Pay.

No contact pickup and delivery

As more American rely on pickup and delivery services to avoid contact with others, the company is adding another safety measure. For pickup customers, Walmart says you can open your trunk and an associate will load the groceries without asking you to sign for the order.

For delivery, the company says it will also bypass the signature, asking delivery drivers to leave the order on customers’ doorsteps.

“The way we’re all living and shopping is changing. We know customers want and need to be served differently,” said Janey Whiteside, EVP and Walmart Chief Customer Officer.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asks residents to limit travel to Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asks residents to limit travel to Tennessee"

What the virus relief package will mean for you

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the virus relief package will mean for you"

The QuaranTeam has a lock-in at water treatment facility during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "The QuaranTeam has a lock-in at water treatment facility during COVID-19 pandemic"

Coronavirus: Sevier Co. mayors ask for visitors to stay home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Sevier Co. mayors ask for visitors to stay home"

Cherohala Skyway closed at state line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cherohala Skyway closed at state line"

President Trump signs coronavirus relief package: What it means for you

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump signs coronavirus relief package: What it means for you"

Powell Animal Hospital goes 'curbside' during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Powell Animal Hospital goes 'curbside' during COVID-19 pandemic"

COVID-19 Medicare questions answered

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Medicare questions answered"

Is it COVID-19 or allergies?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is it COVID-19 or allergies?"

Human impact of Knox County's 'safer at home' order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Human impact of Knox County's 'safer at home' order"

Using Telemedicine to treat sprains and strains

Thumbnail for the video titled "Using Telemedicine to treat sprains and strains"

House passes coronavirus relief package; Congressman Tim Burchett responds

Thumbnail for the video titled "House passes coronavirus relief package; Congressman Tim Burchett responds"

Knox County Health Department: 28 cases of coronavirus in the county

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department: 28 cases of coronavirus in the county"

Analyst: Jobless claims due to virus 'unprecedented'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Analyst: Jobless claims due to virus 'unprecedented'"

Knox County proposes $500k loan to Zoo Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County proposes $500k loan to Zoo Knoxville"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronvirus update on Thurday, March 26, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronvirus update on Thurday, March 26, 2020"

Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured"

Courage Columns bringing positive messages during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Courage Columns bringing positive messages during pandemic"

Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote"

Tennessee State Parks to open for day use only until April 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee State Parks to open for day use only until April 10"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter