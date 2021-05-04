Walmart & Sam’s Club offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies across Tennessee

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Walmart and Sam’s Club announced that COVID-19 immunizations are now available in pharmacy locations nationwide, including the 150 pharmacies in Tennessee.

All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations in Tennessee are accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, in addition to scheduled appointments. Those who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time.

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week, while Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday. Individuals are not required to be members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine […] Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health and Wellness.

In addition, the company continues to encourage, but not mandate, associates to get vaccinated. To help make the process easier, they are:

offering appointments to in stores and clubs to associates

providing two hours’ paid time to get a vaccination, no matter where the vaccine is given

allowing associates to get the vaccine during their shifts

offer three days of paid leave for any vaccine side effects

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout at Walmart and Sam’s Club, please visit corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.