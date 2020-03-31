Closings
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.

Walmart to begin temperature checks, make masks and glove available for employees in U.S. stores

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE

BENTONVILLE, AR (WBTW) – Walmart says they will begin temperature checks and making masks and gloves available for employees in stores in the United States.

Walmart made the announcement in a Twitter post Tuesday morning, saying “to better serve our customers and promote a safe and healthy workplace for our associates, we are taking the following actions in our U.S.-based stores, clubs and supply chain locations over the next few weeks:

  • taking the temperatures of our associates as they report to work, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions
  • making masks and gloves available, as supplies permit, for associates who want to wear them
  • continuing to take steps to promote social distancing”

“This week we are also sharing a new framework with associates regarding healthy behaviors at work,” Walmart’s corporate website says. “We’re asking them to remember three numbers: 6, 20 and 100.

  • 6 feet is the amount of space people should keep from others, when possible, to maintain social distancing.
  • 20 seconds is the amount of time people should take to wash their hands with soap and water.
  • And 100 is the temperature that someone should stay home with.”

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays"

Hundreds congregate for Sunday service in Louisiana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds congregate for Sunday service in Louisiana"

Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines"

Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship"

Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages

Thumbnail for the video titled "Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages"

World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic"

Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border"

Ijams Nature Center closes facilities, trails remain open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ijams Nature Center closes facilities, trails remain open"

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department reports 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department reports 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19"

Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications"

59 additional residents, 33 staff members at Gallatin nursing home test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 additional residents, 33 staff members at Gallatin nursing home test positive for COVID-19"

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asks residents to limit travel to Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asks residents to limit travel to Tennessee"

What the virus relief package will mean for you

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the virus relief package will mean for you"

The QuaranTeam has a lock-in at water treatment facility during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "The QuaranTeam has a lock-in at water treatment facility during COVID-19 pandemic"

Coronavirus: Sevier Co. mayors ask for visitors to stay home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Sevier Co. mayors ask for visitors to stay home"

Cherohala Skyway closed at state line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cherohala Skyway closed at state line"

President Trump signs coronavirus relief package: What it means for you

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump signs coronavirus relief package: What it means for you"

Powell Animal Hospital goes 'curbside' during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Powell Animal Hospital goes 'curbside' during COVID-19 pandemic"

COVID-19 Medicare questions answered

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Medicare questions answered"

Is it COVID-19 or allergies?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is it COVID-19 or allergies?"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories