Walmart to participate in DEA’s national prescription drug take back

(NEXSTAR) — More than 600 Walmart stores nationwide, including multiple locations in East Tennessee, are participating with local law enforcement agencies in an event aimed at safely disposing of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.

On Monday, Walmart announced stores across the US are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26.

At the event, you will be able to safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications with local law enforcement who will be set up in the parking lots of participating Walmart stores. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here to find other locations.