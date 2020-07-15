Walmart to require all customers to wear masks starting July 20

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Walmart announced on Wednesday it will require all customers to wear masks starting July 20.

“To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented,” the company said. “According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance.”

The company says currently about 65 percent of its more than 5000 stores and clubs nationwide are located in areas with some form of government mandate on face coverings.

Along with the new mask mandate, Walmart has created the new role of “Health Ambassador” — employees who will be stationed near store entrances to remind customers of the rule.

“The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution. We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20.”

At Sam’s Club, employees at entrances will follow the same process with members. Complimentary masks will be provided if the member does not have one, or they can be purchased inside the club.

“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering. Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone,” Walmart said in its announcement.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe"

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate"

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19"

Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks"

Sevier County leaders discuss implementing mask requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sevier County leaders discuss implementing mask requirements"

Gov. Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements"

Mask mandate: Getting used to a new routine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mask mandate: Getting used to a new routine"

KY nurse hospitalized with COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KY nurse hospitalized with COVID-19"

Coronavirus outbreak in University of Washington frat houses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus outbreak in University of Washington frat houses"

Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states"

Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots"

Pellissippi State employee tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pellissippi State employee tests positive for COVID-19"

Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states"

Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts"

Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat"

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response"

Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning""

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter