Walter State Community College to move to online classes Monday

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Walter State Community College has announced its decision to move to online classes starting Monday.

In response to the evolving coronavirus situation, Walters State will transition all face-to-face classes to online instruction effective Monday, March 16. All instruction will continue online through March 22.

All Walters State campuses will be closed March 16-22. A decision on when to reopen the college and return to regularly scheduled face-to-face instruction will be made on Thursday, March 19.

All college events scheduled for the week of March 16-22 are canceled. Events for this time period scheduled at the Walters State Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center are also canceled.

Click here to visit Walters State’s coronavirus information webpage.

